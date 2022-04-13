SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

