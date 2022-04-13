HSBC Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $650.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Safestore has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

