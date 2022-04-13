Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $510.40

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.40 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 510.20 ($6.65), with a volume of 486735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.60 ($6.50).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 385.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is 89.89%.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.