Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESP. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.43).

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 87.62 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.23. The stock has a market cap of £528.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

