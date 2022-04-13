Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLN. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($44.92).

DLN opened at GBX 3,188 ($41.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,148.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,327.34. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.27), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,219.70).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

