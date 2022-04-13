Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to “Hold”

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $22.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
