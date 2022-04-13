Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to “Hold”

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

