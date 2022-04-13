ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,806.15 ($49.60).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,518 ($19.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,799.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.