Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ranpak by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 275,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

