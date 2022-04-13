Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,816,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

