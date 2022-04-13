Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

