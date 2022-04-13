Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

