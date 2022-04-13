75,695 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alliance Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.