Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.12 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $246.52 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $251.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.62.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

