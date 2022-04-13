IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.