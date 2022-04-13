98,516 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

