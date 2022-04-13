The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $2,044,615.32 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SO opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.9% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

