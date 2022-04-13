Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABNB opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of -210.67 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

