Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

