Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.91.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

