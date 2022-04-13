Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00. The company traded as high as C$49.32 and last traded at C$48.75, with a volume of 241138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.69.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.87.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$27.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9284673 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

