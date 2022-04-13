Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

