First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.