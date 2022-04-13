Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in March

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.