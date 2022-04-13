Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 3,811.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAQ stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

