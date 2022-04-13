Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

