Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

