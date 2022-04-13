Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 67.7%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.