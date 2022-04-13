Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 67.7%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
