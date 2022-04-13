Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MXSG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexus Gold US (MXSG)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.