Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MXSG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

