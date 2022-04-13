II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIVI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

