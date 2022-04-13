Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.55

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 293838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -119.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth $174,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

