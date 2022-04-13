Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.23 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,772 shares of company stock worth $8,622,182. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

