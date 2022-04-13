Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Full House Resorts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

