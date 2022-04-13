Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
