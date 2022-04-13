Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSD. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $72,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

