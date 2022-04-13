Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on J. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.