Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.