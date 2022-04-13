DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.