Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

