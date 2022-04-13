Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $49.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.