Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,423 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,179. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

