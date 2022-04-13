Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

