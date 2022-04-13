Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

