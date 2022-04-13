National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 110 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average of $228.13. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.