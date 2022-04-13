National Bank of Canada FI Invests $27,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

