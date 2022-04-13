AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AnaptysBio worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

