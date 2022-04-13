Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,146,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

