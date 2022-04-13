National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 7,780 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMO stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

