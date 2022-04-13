Critical Survey: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athira Pharma and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.83%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -16.01% -15.58% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.76% -29.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athira Pharma and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($1.42) -8.06 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 214.85 -$81.05 million ($1.90) -3.76

Athira Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

