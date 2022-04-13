Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,934 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VINC shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

