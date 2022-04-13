Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 422.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Affimed worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Affimed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

