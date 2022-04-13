Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,986 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

